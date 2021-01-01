Northern Pride
Category: Dried
Type: Sativa Dominant
Strength: Moderate
THC: 11%
CBD: 11%
Northern Pride is a well-balanced strain, providing a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. The buds are small to medium in size and fairly dense.
The aroma of Northern Pride is reminiscent of musky, earthy conifer forests – notes of pine and smoky wood with subtle hints of lavender and clove.
Northern Pride is one of CannTrust’s proprietary phenotypes of Nebula II CBD, a popular strain previously part of our product offering. This sativa-dominant strain has returned to production in our Niagara greenhouse.
