About this product

Category: Dried

Type: Sativa Dominant

Strength: Moderate

THC: 11%

CBD: 11%

Northern Pride is a well-balanced strain, providing a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. The buds are small to medium in size and fairly dense.

The aroma of Northern Pride is reminiscent of musky, earthy conifer forests – notes of pine and smoky wood with subtle hints of lavender and clove.

Northern Pride is one of CannTrust’s proprietary phenotypes of Nebula II CBD, a popular strain previously part of our product offering. This sativa-dominant strain has returned to production in our Niagara greenhouse.