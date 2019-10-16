 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Relief Cream

CBD Relief Cream

by Canvas 1839

Skip to Reviews
4.911
Canvas 1839 Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Relief Cream
Canvas 1839 Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Relief Cream

$65.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our luxurious relief cream is specifically formulated for optimal transdermal penetration and absorption, leaving a clean skin feel and no residue whatsoever.

11 customer reviews

Show all
4.911

write a review

jensal1986

i use this for after my workouts and it works really great.

SeeBeDeez

Exactly what it it’s supposed to do. Apply, enjoy life. Super high quality

maaron34

Really impressed. Canvas makes top quality CBD products. I have a really stressful job and have been using the oil daily. It really works! I feel a lot calmer and more focused. And the cream is awesome for aches and pains. I have no idea how it goes so deep beneath the skin, but I can feel it working almost instantly. Just a tiny bit goes a long way! The price for both of these is really good compared to other high-end CBD on the market. I tried Lord Jones oil and not only did it taste bad, it was half as strong as Canvas. And I have yet to find another cream with 500mg of CBD.

About this brand

Canvas 1839 Logo
Canvas 1839 makes premium CBD products with the highest efficacy.