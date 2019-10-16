maaron34 on July 8th, 2019

Really impressed. Canvas makes top quality CBD products. I have a really stressful job and have been using the oil daily. It really works! I feel a lot calmer and more focused. And the cream is awesome for aches and pains. I have no idea how it goes so deep beneath the skin, but I can feel it working almost instantly. Just a tiny bit goes a long way! The price for both of these is really good compared to other high-end CBD on the market. I tried Lord Jones oil and not only did it taste bad, it was half as strong as Canvas. And I have yet to find another cream with 500mg of CBD.