jensal1986
on October 16th, 2019
i use this for after my workouts and it works really great.
Our luxurious relief cream is specifically formulated for optimal transdermal penetration and absorption, leaving a clean skin feel and no residue whatsoever.
on July 10th, 2019
Exactly what it it’s supposed to do. Apply, enjoy life. Super high quality
on July 8th, 2019
Really impressed. Canvas makes top quality CBD products. I have a really stressful job and have been using the oil daily. It really works! I feel a lot calmer and more focused. And the cream is awesome for aches and pains. I have no idea how it goes so deep beneath the skin, but I can feel it working almost instantly. Just a tiny bit goes a long way! The price for both of these is really good compared to other high-end CBD on the market. I tried Lord Jones oil and not only did it taste bad, it was half as strong as Canvas. And I have yet to find another cream with 500mg of CBD.