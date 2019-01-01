 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBG CANNABIGEROL OIL 5 %, 500MG - 10ML

CBG CANNABIGEROL OIL 5 %, 500MG - 10ML

by CANVORY

About this product

Cannabigerol Hempseed Oil - 5% CBG content, 10ml Our organic hemp seed oil with 5% CBG provides a high quality and natural nutritional supplement. This CBG oil extracted from a European Cannabis Sativa L. plant is an oil produced at the highest level. For the production a gentle CO2 extraction technique is used. The consumer-interesting and healthy cannabinoids can be obtained by this method in a large amount. When cultivating the hemp plants, we place the highest value on purity and quality characteristics: - Organically grown - Made in the EU - Without herbicides - Without artificial or chemical fertilizers - Without pesticides - Gentle processing Usage: CBG oil drops are absorbed through the mucous membranes in the mouth and through eating and drinking. For prevention, it is sufficient to take 3-5 drops per day. To aid treatment, take up to three times a day, 3-4 drops per intake. Characteristics: CBG content: min. 5 % (500mg +-5%) THC content: < 0,0 % Ingedients: Organic hempseed oil, CBG cannabigerol Extract Content: 10ml (~ 250 drops) Important note: Shake well before use, keep cool and dark, out of the reach of children.

About this brand

CANVORY Logo
The aim of the CANVORY brand is to make the perception of hemp, trade and the consumption of hemp socially acceptable. The brand breaks with well-known clichés and positions the product at the center of society. The diverse CANVORY product range offers selected and exclusive hemp highlights. CANVORY attaches great importance to sustainability, fairness and coolness. The company CANVORY assumes social responsibility and supports regional producers, traders as well as young creatives and artists. We treat our partners and customers with respect and respond with pleasure at work. Legality is one of the most important principles of our company. A clean cooperation with authorities and offices is part of our self-image. The CANVORY brand participates in the political discourse and encourages society to engage in hemp through media co-operations and its own campaigns. CANVORY is a new way of dealing with hemp! CANVORY - natural freedom.