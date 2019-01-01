About this product
Cannabigerol Hempseed Oil - 5% CBG content, 10ml Our organic hemp seed oil with 5% CBG provides a high quality and natural nutritional supplement. This CBG oil extracted from a European Cannabis Sativa L. plant is an oil produced at the highest level. For the production a gentle CO2 extraction technique is used. The consumer-interesting and healthy cannabinoids can be obtained by this method in a large amount. When cultivating the hemp plants, we place the highest value on purity and quality characteristics: - Organically grown - Made in the EU - Without herbicides - Without artificial or chemical fertilizers - Without pesticides - Gentle processing Usage: CBG oil drops are absorbed through the mucous membranes in the mouth and through eating and drinking. For prevention, it is sufficient to take 3-5 drops per day. To aid treatment, take up to three times a day, 3-4 drops per intake. Characteristics: CBG content: min. 5 % (500mg +-5%) THC content: < 0,0 % Ingedients: Organic hempseed oil, CBG cannabigerol Extract Content: 10ml (~ 250 drops) Important note: Shake well before use, keep cool and dark, out of the reach of children.
