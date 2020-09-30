 Loading…

Hybrid

Ice Cream

by Caregiver Brand

4.01
Caregiver Brand Cannabis Flower Ice Cream

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Ice Cream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ice Cream, also known as "Ice Cream Kush," is an exotic and potent hybrid marijuana strain. Bred by Parad Seeds, Ice Cream is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

1 customer review

4.01

Wed Sep 30 2020
L........r
Very good strain if you wanna kick back and relax with friends this for you