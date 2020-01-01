 Loading…
Rum Punch

by Caregiver Brand

Caregiver Brand Cannabis Flower Rum Punch

About this product

Rum Punch is an Indica-Hybrid bred by Jungle Boys LA. It's a cross of White and Purple Punch, so it's taste is incredibly sweet. Save this one for the evening when you're winding down from the day. The high gets deep into your body giving full body relief.

About this brand

Caregiver Brand Logo