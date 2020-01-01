Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Rum Punch is an Indica-Hybrid bred by Jungle Boys LA. It's a cross of White and Purple Punch, so it's taste is incredibly sweet. Save this one for the evening when you're winding down from the day. The high gets deep into your body giving full body relief.
