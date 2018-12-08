Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
This Jack Herer pheno is one above the rest - a well balanced hybrid packed with potency, flavor and terpenes, this flower is sure to leave you creatively inspired and ready to take on the day - a mood like no other cannabis can give! The terpene profile is utterly unreal, with more spice & citrus than your local grocery store. Straight Up. Common Testing: 20%-28% THC
on December 8th, 2018
Purchased an eighth of The Jack in Seattle. The 3.5 grams was made up of three pyramid shaped one gram nugs and some smaller pieces of medium density. They were covered in shaggy white trichomes. The cure was well done, resulting in flower that was easily ground or cut up. Lots of kief. This batch didn't seem to be overly fragrant. perhaps the Jack Herer genetics being altered with a bit more indica genetics. The effects were strong, skewed toward energetic, despite this being a nearly balanced hybrid.
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.