At CASCADIA herbals™ we make amazing tasting, strain specific cannabis tinctures. All of our processing is done in house. We start with consciously grown cannabis flower and use our house developed, ultra-cooled, organic cane alcohol based concentration process and terpene retention system to make the Mother tincture. This Mother tincture is blended with organic glycerin and other ingredients to achieve a consistent strength and great flavor. Our product and process showcase the flavor and effect of each strain, no flavors or terpenes are added. We want to feature what our cultivation partners have worked so hard to grow! Alcohol has been used for thousands of years as a means to extract, deliver and preserve important plant constituents. We work hard to deliver tasty, clean, consistent products to the Oregon Market! Brought to you by Oregon's first state licensed cannabis tincture processor! Elevate :: Alleviate :: Attune CASCADIA herbals™ offers strain-specific tinctures in these categories: • Sativa • Indica • Hybrid • CBD Dominant Total THC 200 mg ~ 20 ml Bottle CASCADIA herbals™ offers High Vibes™ Mint Spray THC 1 mg Per Spray ~ 150 mg THC Total Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children. OLCC # 10010301CAB