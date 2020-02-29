Sour Diesel Breathable CBD Vape Juice 1g
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$40.00MSRP
35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Grape-Ape 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Discover a carefree sense of relaxation and extinguish stress. Help your body recover, go seek a comfy couch to lay on. Dissipate undesirable behaviors and strive to prevail above your past self. Know that we can be peaceful animals. Grape Ape can quickly lead to an incredibly potent body buzz, leading novice users to feel like a disoriented primate. Perfect for soothing sore muscles after a strenuous exercise session. This blend is ideal for someone looking to pleasantly succumb to exhaustion. Best enjoyed at night to melt away your troubles. The ideal after-dark strain, great for curling up in a warm blanket.
on February 29th, 2020
I was advised to take 1.5 full droppers of the 1,000mg bottle an hour before bed and I've gotten the most restful sleep in months! I can't believe how helpful this was. Amazing product.
on January 31st, 2020
I felt super relaxed, thank you.
on December 25th, 2019
smooth flavor. I like how it feels. I call it the ape tamer.
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.