 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 500mg CBD Oil with Grape Ape Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

500mg CBD Oil with Grape Ape Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

by CBD Delight LLC

Skip to Reviews
5.05
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg CBD Oil with Grape Ape Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg CBD Oil with Grape Ape Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg CBD Oil with Grape Ape Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg CBD Oil with Grape Ape Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 500mg CBD Oil with Grape Ape Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Grape-Ape 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Discover a carefree sense of relaxation and extinguish stress. Help your body recover, go seek a comfy couch to lay on. Dissipate undesirable behaviors and strive to prevail above your past self. Know that we can be peaceful animals. Grape Ape can quickly lead to an incredibly potent body buzz, leading novice users to feel like a disoriented primate. Perfect for soothing sore muscles after a strenuous exercise session. This blend is ideal for someone looking to pleasantly succumb to exhaustion. Best enjoyed at night to melt away your troubles. The ideal after-dark strain, great for curling up in a warm blanket.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Astro194

I was advised to take 1.5 full droppers of the 1,000mg bottle an hour before bed and I've gotten the most restful sleep in months! I can't believe how helpful this was. Amazing product.

bonjourdudley

smooth flavor. I like how it feels. I call it the ape tamer.

About this strain

Grape Ape

Grape Ape
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

CBD Delight LLC Logo
Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs. Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures. Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.