500mg CBD Oil with Grape Ape Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
About this product
Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Grape-Ape
500mg CBD Oil - $40
1,000mg CBD Oil - $60
1,500mg CBD Oil - $80
Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle.
99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base.
3rd party lab tested.
Discover a carefree sense of relaxation and extinguish stress. Help your body recover, go seek a comfy couch to lay on. Dissipate undesirable behaviors and strive to prevail above your past self. Know that we can be peaceful animals.
Grape Ape can quickly lead to an incredibly potent body buzz, leading novice users to feel like a disoriented primate. Perfect for soothing sore muscles after a strenuous exercise session. This blend is ideal for someone looking to pleasantly succumb to exhaustion. Best enjoyed at night to melt away your troubles. The ideal after-dark strain, great for curling up in a warm blanket.
About this strain
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.
Grape Ape effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures.
Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.