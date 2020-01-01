 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. 1G (GRAM) PURE CRYSTALLINE CBD ISOLATE 1000MG

1G (GRAM) PURE CRYSTALLINE CBD ISOLATE 1000MG

by CBD Farmhouse

Write a review
CBD Farmhouse Concentrates Terpenes 1G (GRAM) PURE CRYSTALLINE CBD ISOLATE 1000MG

$27.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD isolates can be used much like many other CBD products. This can be infused in oil or can be used to produce edibles, and topicals. Our 1 Gram Pure CBD Crystalline Isolate product comes in the crystalline powder form, making it extremely easy to work with as an ingredient. You can choose from from fruity flavors from natural terpenes, or the raw, unflavored isolate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Farmhouse Logo
400 acres of organic land in upstate NY, onsite extraction facility and CBD producer in Dallas. We pride in our products, quality, pricing, and customer service to provide to you the best experience possible. You can find us in grocery stores, large CBD franchises and health stores all across the US.