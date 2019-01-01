 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Hempindica Raw CBD Bulk 250 grams Wholesale

Hempindica Raw CBD Bulk 250 grams Wholesale

by CBD Hempindica

Write a review
CBD Hempindica Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Hempindica Raw CBD Bulk 250 grams Wholesale

$1,447.00MSRP

About this product

16.2% (162 mg per gram) or 10.43%. Comes in 250 gram Jar. A Raw Multi-Cannabinoid Paste Regimen will create an Entourage Effect with the full Spectrum of Cannabinoids our bodies crave. 60 grams of Raw CBD in 90 days has been known to reboot our immune system so we can be as healthy as possible. This is the Strongest Form of CBD on the market and the least processed of all CBD products. This primitive form of CBD will integrate with our CB1 and CB2 receptors creating homeostasis and health and wellness in our immune system. Get RAW, Get Healthy! Hempindica Raw CBD bulk......start your CBD business today and sell all Hempindica products Wholesale

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Hempindica Logo
CBD Hempindica is a CBD Company based in Colorado. We are a family business focusing on Health and Wellness and the benefits of a hemp based regimen. CBD Hempindica is a retail/wholesale Company. We provide over 60 branded Hempindica products to websites, smoke shops and dispensaries . Grateful Gummies , CBD Shatter, and 50mg, 100mg CBD Capsule are our most popular products. Try CBD Hempindica brand CBD and treat your Endocannabinoid System to the highest quality CBD available! Now introducing Hempindica's 100mg Capsule.....FULL SPECTRUM!