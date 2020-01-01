About this product

15.8% (158 mg per gram). Available in Concentrate jar or Oral Applicator / Syringe. A Raw Multi-Cannabinoid Paste Regimen will create an Entourage Effect with the full Spectrum of Cannabinoids our bodies crave. 60 grams of Raw CBD in 90 days has been known to reboot our immune system so we can be as healthy as possible. This is the Strongest Form of CBD on the market and the least processed of all CBD products. This primitive form of CBD will integrate with our CB1 and CB2 receptors creating homeostasis and health and wellness in our immune system. Get RAW, Get Healthy!