CBD Living offers convenient capsules containing 25mg of full-spectrum CBD. CBD is infused into organic hemp seed oil to offer maximum therapeutic benefit. CBD Living Gel Caps are produced with nanotechnology, making the CBD highly bioavailable and easily absorbable. The convenient capsule allows for error-free dosing. CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid and will not alter your mental status. CBD Living’s Gel Caps also contain hemp seed oil, which is rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber. CBD Living Gel Caps contain 25mg of CBD and are great for overall health and wellness. Ingredient List Organic full-spectrum CBD Fatty acids Natural flavors Vitamin E Monoglycerides and Diglycerides