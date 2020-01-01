 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. CBD Living Freeze 250mg

CBD Living Freeze 250mg

by CBD Living

Write a review
CBD Living Topicals Balms CBD Living Freeze 250mg

$30.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

CBD Living Freeze is infused with 250mg of full-spectrum CBD per 88mL bottle. When applied, CBD freeze mimics the application of ice, increasing blood flow to the affected area. CBD Living Freeze is helpful for sore muscles, chronic pain, inflammation and sore joints. CBD acts on the endocannabinoid system to reduce pain signals being sent by the brain and reduce localized inflammation. Users can apply CBD Living Freeze directly to the affected area, allowing targeting of problem areas. This CBD Living Freeze also incorporates other natural anti-inflammatories such as Arnica and Tea Tree Oil. Each 88mL CBD Living Freeze bottle contains: 250mg full-spectrum hemp extracts Natural Menthol Aloe Vera Extract Arnica Montana Extract Ilex Leaf Extract Isopropyl Alcohol Tea Tree Oil Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E) Water

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Living Logo
CBD Living