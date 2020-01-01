About this product

CBD Living’s beloved Green Apple Gummy Rings now come in a bottle! Each bottle of CBD Living Green Apple Gummy Rings contains 30 flavorful gummy rings. Each gummy ring contains 10 mg of Nano-CBD, sourced from 100% organic hemp grown on state-licensed farms in Colorado. People of all ages love the deliciously tart Green Apple flavor. Plus, the bottle form makes it easy to keep a bottle handy in your purse, gym bag or car for on-the-go relief. Ingredients: Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 10 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD) Sugar Corn Syrup Gelatin Potato Starch, Citric Acid Malic Acid Natural Flavoring Tartaric Acid Natural Coloring