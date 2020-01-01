 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Living Green Apple Gummy Rings Bottle 10mg 10-pack

CBD Living Green Apple Gummy Rings Bottle 10mg 10-pack

by CBD Living

CBD Living Edibles Candy CBD Living Green Apple Gummy Rings Bottle 10mg 10-pack

$40.00MSRP

About this product

CBD Living’s beloved Green Apple Gummy Rings now come in a bottle! Each bottle of CBD Living Green Apple Gummy Rings contains 30 flavorful gummy rings. Each gummy ring contains 10 mg of Nano-CBD, sourced from 100% organic hemp grown on state-licensed farms in Colorado. People of all ages love the deliciously tart Green Apple flavor. Plus, the bottle form makes it easy to keep a bottle handy in your purse, gym bag or car for on-the-go relief. Ingredients: Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 10 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD) Sugar Corn Syrup Gelatin Potato Starch, Citric Acid Malic Acid Natural Flavoring Tartaric Acid Natural Coloring

About this brand

CBD Living