CBD Thera [ 200mg ] Pain Balm/Salve

by CBD Thera

CBD Thera's Pain Balm is an excellent choice for but not limited to; back pain, arthritis, muscle spasms, Fibromyalgia, inflammation, bruising, general joint pain, and much more! The Full Spectrum CBD in CBD Thera is extracted from USDA Organic Hemp using cold CO2 extraction. We use a full spectrum distillate as we believe that including other cannabinoids such as CBN, CBC, CBG, CBDA, etc. give a more rounded and beneficial effect. Every batch is triple tested by independent US leading certified laboratories to certify that each bottle conforms to its labeling content. Visit www.cbdthera.com for more information

CBD Thera is an all natural organic tincture containing only grapeseed oil, hemp extract, and essential oils lemon, peppermint, and orange for flavor. Each batch is triple lab tested from Leading industry laboratories to ensure quality.