SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CBD WELLNESS CBD full profile cartridges are formulated without any added ingredients, unlike other brands. We use the full plant (all the compounds found in cannabis hemp, terpenes and fatty acids) to provide you a smooth and easy smoking option. Enjoy the overall euphoricness without the psychotoxicity caused by marijuana. All cartridges are 500mg (1/2 a gram).
Be the first to review this product.