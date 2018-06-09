SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are simply infused herbal oils combined with beeswax- to thicken them into a solid state. We incorporated whole plants/herbs in our salves and may find some of these finely ground or pulverized components of the herbs themselves from time to time. These salves are great for treating local conditions; the effects target the area of the body on which they’re applied.
on June 9th, 2018
I have a 6.5lb chihuahua that is 10 years old and had his vet appt and the vet said he's in the same shape as a 1 or 2 year old puppy so I told her why and she not only fully approved but encourages this product to her other patients after seeing my lil one and seeing the effect. My vet might even want to carry them, I'd like to have my local Disp to carry them.