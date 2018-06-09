marias22 on June 9th, 2018

I have a 6.5lb chihuahua that is 10 years old and had his vet appt and the vet said he's in the same shape as a 1 or 2 year old puppy so I told her why and she not only fully approved but encourages this product to her other patients after seeing my lil one and seeing the effect. My vet might even want to carry them, I'd like to have my local Disp to carry them.