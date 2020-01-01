 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Arizona Raw Hemp Honey-250mg

Arizona Raw Hemp Honey-250mg

by Preserve House CBeeD

$30.00MSRP

Arizona Sonoran Desert Honey 250mg Full Spectrum CBD 6oz Jar Our honey is 100% pure, Sonoran desert raw honey. Every jar will be rich amber in color but may carry its own unique flavor as our honey is not blended and straight from the hive. The Sonoran desert contains one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in North America, with only two rainy seasons a year. The harsh desert landscape from mesquite trees to delicate cacti flowers makes our honey complex and robust in flavor. This honey varietal is great for year round allergies. Premium Organic Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Strain: Sour Space Candy- This strain is on the Indica dominant side of the spectrum and is highly regarded for pain and anxiety management. 70.6% CBD 79.6% total Cannabinoids.

At The Preserve House you will find that all of our products are blended with only the finest full spectrum hemp extract rich in CBD. Our hemp is grown along the beautiful countryside of Southern Oregon. We believe this is the best ecosystem for cultivating hemp because of its wet climate and nutrient rich soil. Our honey is Raw, drawn straight from the hive then lightly filtered. The honey is not heated leaving behind all it’s valuable qualities. The location of the bees will continually be moved throughout the year depending on what season. The Sonoran desert is the most complex desert in North America providing great diversity in geological structures making this a great habitat for our bees. All materials are sourced ethically and sustainably. All products will then undergo multiple lab and quality assurance testing. Our promise to you is providing premium ethically sourced ingredients, free of pesticides, non-organic practices, heavy metals and any impurities. Our business practices are based off of transparency to gain your trust. Join us through hemp and bees so together we can help to build a healthy eco-friendly sustainable world for our children and future generations.