Delta-8 Dos-I-Do Disposable Pen
by Hemp General Store
About this product
You'll want to grab your partner to share this dose of Delta-8! Dos-i-do and around you'll go with sweet floral notes whirled with an earthy pine zest. DRIP Cannabinoids Disposable Vapes are made with premium Delta-8 and natural terpenes in a convenient disposable device.
About this brand
Hemp General Store
Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store
