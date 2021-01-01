 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Watermelon Green Hornet Gummies 250mg 10-pack

Watermelon Green Hornet Gummies 250mg 10-pack

by Cheeba Chews

Write a review
Cheeba Chews Edibles Candy Watermelon Green Hornet Gummies 250mg 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Watermelon Green Hornet Gummies 250mg 10-pack by Cheeba Chews

About this brand

Cheeba Chews Logo
The Original Chocolate Taffy, Marijuana-infused edible, known as Cheeba Chews™ was first cooked in Colorado with a simple question, "Why can't anyone make a consistently infused edible for patients in need?" What was about to happen, no one expected.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review