SMOOTH

by Cheech & Chong Grooming

About this product

Cheech and Chong SMOOTH Beard Oil is an unscented, highly concentrated pure, all natural beard oil that smoothes, conditions, softens all facial hair. Facial hair needs needs to be softened daily to have it look it’s best just as much as the hair on your head. Moisturize your beard with the power of coconut, argan and hemp seed oil and give natural luster and shine by using the Cheech and Chong SMOOTH Beard Oil every day. Cheech and Chong products are proudly made in the United States and meet our highest standards of quality control.

About this brand

Cheech and Chong products are proudly formulated and manufactured in the United States to meet the highest standards of quality and function. Our company is US. owned and operated.