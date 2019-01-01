About this product

Cheech and Chong SMOOTH Beard Oil is an unscented, highly concentrated pure, all natural beard oil that smoothes, conditions, softens all facial hair. Facial hair needs needs to be softened daily to have it look it’s best just as much as the hair on your head. Moisturize your beard with the power of coconut, argan and hemp seed oil and give natural luster and shine by using the Cheech and Chong SMOOTH Beard Oil every day. Cheech and Chong products are proudly made in the United States and meet our highest standards of quality control.