  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cherry Mac Pie x Mr Good Chem Wax 1g

Cherry Mac Pie x Mr Good Chem Wax 1g

by Chronic Creations

Chronic Creations Concentrates Solvent Cherry Mac Pie x Mr Good Chem Wax 1g

About this product

Wax is one of the first concentrates that got popular in the industry. Whether you’re looking for something smooth and buttery or dry and crumbly, Chronic Creations can supply you with a beautiful and effective product. The terpene levels in all of our cannabis wax products have been well preserved so consumers receive a smooth smoking experience and a powerful effect. As customers get more and more interested in consuming wax, ours can help you set your dispensary apart from the competition.

About this brand

