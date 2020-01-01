 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. All Day Relief

All Day Relief

by CITIVA Naturals

Write a review
CITIVA Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil All Day Relief

$34.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

All Day Relief, for whatever the day brings. Micro-encapsulated, time-released Rich Hemp Oil with stimulating menthol and 8 homeopathic ingredients, along with lavender and rosemary essential oil to help you relax. This gel cream is ideal is ideal for use after strenuous activity or just to pamper the skin after a long, hard day. Key Ingredients ● Menthol: Menthol provides the cooling sensation. ● Whole Plant Extract Hemp Oil plus 8 Homeopathic Ingredients Composition Water, PEG-12 Glyceryl Dimyristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Menthol, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Resin-Free Stalk Derived Cannibidiol (CBD), Hemp Oil, Propanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Sodium Phytate, Lachesis (Bushmaster's Venom) Mutus, Rhus (Rhus Tox) Toxicodendron, Ruta (Rue) Graveolens, Belladonna (Deadly Nightshade), Graphites, Arnica ( Leopard's Bane) Montana, Aesculus (Horse Chestnut) Hippocastanum, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Essential Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Essential Oil, Alcohol Directions for use: Massage into any area of the body that would benefit by this cooling gel cream. Any listed or implied benefit of taking a product derived from industrial hemp has not been evaluated by the FDA. Consult a healthcare provider before beginning any new health care regimen or taking any new daily supplement.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CITIVA Naturals Logo
CITIVA Naturals full spectrum hemp oil products are made from pharmaceutical grade whole plant extract derived from certified 100% organically grown hemp.