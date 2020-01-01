About this product

All Day Relief, for whatever the day brings. Micro-encapsulated, time-released Rich Hemp Oil with stimulating menthol and 8 homeopathic ingredients, along with lavender and rosemary essential oil to help you relax. This gel cream is ideal is ideal for use after strenuous activity or just to pamper the skin after a long, hard day. Key Ingredients ● Menthol: Menthol provides the cooling sensation. ● Whole Plant Extract Hemp Oil plus 8 Homeopathic Ingredients Composition Water, PEG-12 Glyceryl Dimyristate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Menthol, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Resin-Free Stalk Derived Cannibidiol (CBD), Hemp Oil, Propanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Sodium Phytate, Lachesis (Bushmaster's Venom) Mutus, Rhus (Rhus Tox) Toxicodendron, Ruta (Rue) Graveolens, Belladonna (Deadly Nightshade), Graphites, Arnica ( Leopard's Bane) Montana, Aesculus (Horse Chestnut) Hippocastanum, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Essential Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Essential Oil, Alcohol Directions for use: Massage into any area of the body that would benefit by this cooling gel cream. Any listed or implied benefit of taking a product derived from industrial hemp has not been evaluated by the FDA. Consult a healthcare provider before beginning any new health care regimen or taking any new daily supplement.