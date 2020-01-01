 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vit-Immunes CBD gummies for Bone and Immune Strength

by CITIVA Naturals

Vit-Immunes for Bone Strength and Immune Support Vit-Immune in Tayberry flavor are your daily dose of health to support your immune system and strong bones. Powered by Heneplex®, a full spectrum hemp oil extract and Vitamin D3, these delicious drops of nature will help you tackle your day. Heneplex™ is a nanotechnology full spectrum hemp oil complex containing naturally occurring, non-psychoactive phytocannbinoids such as hemp oil and over 75 botanical terpenes. Our Vit-Immunes do not contain yeast, wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, or peanuts. No artificial flavors or preservatives. Directions for use: Take one gummy daily Supplement Facts Serv. Size: 1Gummy, Serv.PerContainer:30, Amount Per Serving: Calories 7, Sodium 4 mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrates 1.6 g (<1% DV), Sugar1.6g, DietaryFiber 1g (4%DV),VitaminB12 (asmethylcobalamin).44mcg (7%DV), PrebioticFiber1g,Bacillus Coagulans 300 millionCFU.‡ Other Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Vitafiber®, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors and Colors, Sodium Citrate, Heneplex®, D-Ribose, CoQ10 Does not contain yeast, wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, or peanuts. No artificial flavors or preservatives. Vit-Immunes for Bone Strength and Immune Support Vit-Immune in Tayberry flavor are your daily dose of health to support your immune system and strong bones. Powered by Heneplex®, a full spectrum hemp oil extract and Vitamin D3, these delicious drops of nature will help you tackle your day. Any listed or implied benefit of taking a product derived from industrial hemp has not been evaluated by the FDA. Consult a healthcare provider before beginning any new health care regimen or taking any new daily supplement.

CITIVA Naturals full spectrum hemp oil products are made from pharmaceutical grade whole plant extract derived from certified 100% organically grown hemp.