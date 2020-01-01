About this product

Vit-Immunes for Bone Strength and Immune Support Vit-Immune in Tayberry flavor are your daily dose of health to support your immune system and strong bones. Powered by Heneplex®, a full spectrum hemp oil extract and Vitamin D3, these delicious drops of nature will help you tackle your day. Heneplex™ is a nanotechnology full spectrum hemp oil complex containing naturally occurring, non-psychoactive phytocannbinoids such as hemp oil and over 75 botanical terpenes. Our Vit-Immunes do not contain yeast, wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, or peanuts. No artificial flavors or preservatives. Directions for use: Take one gummy daily Supplement Facts Serv. Size: 1Gummy, Serv.PerContainer:30, Amount Per Serving: Calories 7, Sodium 4 mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrates 1.6 g (<1% DV), Sugar1.6g, DietaryFiber 1g (4%DV),VitaminB12 (asmethylcobalamin).44mcg (7%DV), PrebioticFiber1g,Bacillus Coagulans 300 millionCFU.‡ Other Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Vitafiber®, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors and Colors, Sodium Citrate, Heneplex®, D-Ribose, CoQ10 Does not contain yeast, wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, or peanuts. No artificial flavors or preservatives. Any listed or implied benefit of taking a product derived from industrial hemp has not been evaluated by the FDA. Consult a healthcare provider before beginning any new health care regimen or taking any new daily supplement.