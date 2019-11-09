About this product

City Trees 2oz. Chocolate Agave Tinctures contain 60 (1ml) servings per bottle. Chocolate Agave Tinctures are made from Organic Blue Agave just as our other beloved tinctures but this particular blend features cocoa powder and MCT oil as well; a hybrid between our tinctures if you will. This presents the added health benefits, as well as making a rich lustrous mouth-feel to the tincture. The addition of cocoa powder acts in numerous ways to influence the health of the heart and blood vessels, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes and other cardiovascular diseases, lowering blood pressure, and improving cholesterol levels. This dessert-inspired diabetic-friendly tinctures inspire many uses other than just sublingually. It tastes great in coffee or milkshakes, over ice cream, fruit, cakes and pastries, or even as a night-time topical face mask. Low Glycemic All Natural Sweetener Heart Healthy Multiple Routes of Application Superior Quality You Can Taste Mixes Well With Sweet Sauces This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and made locally.