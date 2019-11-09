 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1:1 Chocolate Agave Tincture - 500mg

1:1 Chocolate Agave Tincture - 500mg

by City Trees

Skip to Reviews
4.01
City Trees Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Chocolate Agave Tincture - 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

City Trees 2oz. Chocolate Agave Tinctures contain 60 (1ml) servings per bottle. Chocolate Agave Tinctures are made from Organic Blue Agave just as our other beloved tinctures but this particular blend features cocoa powder and MCT oil as well; a hybrid between our tinctures if you will. This presents the added health benefits, as well as making a rich lustrous mouth-feel to the tincture. The addition of cocoa powder acts in numerous ways to influence the health of the heart and blood vessels, reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes and other cardiovascular diseases, lowering blood pressure, and improving cholesterol levels. This dessert-inspired diabetic-friendly tinctures inspire many uses other than just sublingually. It tastes great in coffee or milkshakes, over ice cream, fruit, cakes and pastries, or even as a night-time topical face mask. Low Glycemic All Natural Sweetener Heart Healthy Multiple Routes of Application Superior Quality You Can Taste Mixes Well With Sweet Sauces This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and made locally.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

Greengirl77

It tastes fantastic! A little too thick though so it sticks to dropper instead of inside it. I would suggest warming in hand for 15 minutes or set bottle in slightly warm water long enough to shake well and go into dropper for accurate dosing. Should be put on label the Consistency, how to store it, and how to warm it up. Other than that looks like this could be an awesome product can’t give you my take on the effects yet, that will be my next post. ❤️

About this brand

City Trees Logo
Founded in 2017 City Trees is a Southern Nevada based Cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results City Trees is one of the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Now available in your favorite dispensaries you are never far from our products.