Vegetable glycerin is derived from 100% from plants and is used in the culinary world as well as in cosmetics and body care products to assist with moisture retention. Our Vegetable glycerin flavored tinctures are formulated with specific CBD/THC ratios and come with an incredibly sweet taste while having the consistency of thick syrup. Because it is soluble in both water and alcohol, it’s a very versatile product and has a wide variety of uses. Helps Keep Food Moist Add Sweetness To Food Or Drinks Water Soluble, Will Mix Perfectly Into Any Beverage Or Cocktail Used in cosmetics for its moisturizing properties Long shelf life, does not easily oxidize