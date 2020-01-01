 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 1:1 Orange Cream Tincture - 200mg

1:1 Orange Cream Tincture - 200mg

by City Trees

City Trees Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Orange Cream Tincture - 200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Vegetable glycerin is derived from 100% from plants and is used in the culinary world as well as in cosmetics and body care products to assist with moisture retention. Our Vegetable glycerin flavored tinctures are formulated with specific CBD/THC ratios and come with an incredibly sweet taste while having the consistency of thick syrup. Because it is soluble in both water and alcohol, it’s a very versatile product and has a wide variety of uses. Helps Keep Food Moist Add Sweetness To Food Or Drinks Water Soluble, Will Mix Perfectly Into Any Beverage Or Cocktail Used in cosmetics for its moisturizing properties Long shelf life, does not easily oxidize

About this brand

City Trees Logo
Founded in 2017 City Trees is a Southern Nevada based Cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results City Trees is one of the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Now available in your favorite dispensaries you are never far from our products.