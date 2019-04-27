BrainPain on April 27th, 2019

Good strain for relaxing when you don't have anywhere to go for awhile. Has a nice couch locking feature, but as it is a hybrid it will allow you to engage in activity if you avoid the couch. Flavor is very sweet, almost chocolately. As always my main interest is what it's going to do for my chronic brain pain (headaches). I'm sitting here writing a review while trying to fight off a dog trying to get all up in my face (literally) instead of laying in bed, so there you go! Minus one star only because it didn't knock my socks off. I reserve 5 for Cannabis Cup quality weed.