Galactic Glue 2 Flower

by Clandestine Gardens

Galactic Glue 2 Flower by Clandestine Gardens

BrainPain

Good strain for relaxing when you don't have anywhere to go for awhile. Has a nice couch locking feature, but as it is a hybrid it will allow you to engage in activity if you avoid the couch. Flavor is very sweet, almost chocolately. As always my main interest is what it's going to do for my chronic brain pain (headaches). I'm sitting here writing a review while trying to fight off a dog trying to get all up in my face (literally) instead of laying in bed, so there you go! Minus one star only because it didn't knock my socks off. I reserve 5 for Cannabis Cup quality weed.

umieko537

Beautiful crystally bud. Breaks open purple. Perfect 50/50 hybrid. Happy, relaxed, body high.

Clandestine Gardens formed with the intent to produce and process the finest cannabis in Washington State. The team optimizes extreme care in handling the product from start to finish. They practice with an old school vibe, and with knowledge of harvesting the finest of crops.