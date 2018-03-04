Kness21
on March 4th, 2018
Got this beauty in Oregon at a swell 33.3%. Only had to smoke one bowl to get me ripped enough to eat 2 boxes of Mac and Cheese so I’d say overall success.
This mysterious strain—originally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Florida—is aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.