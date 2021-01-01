 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Franken Cake (14g) - Small Buds

Franken Cake (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Franken Cake (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Franken Cake (14g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Franken Cake is a rare Indica strain that gives a long-lasting high and relaxes the mind and body. Anyone with racing thoughts that will not slow down will benefit from this bud, it is also helpful in soothing muscle tension and soreness. It has fruity flavors of sweet mango with undertones of coffee.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review