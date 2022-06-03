Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Franken Cake is a rare Indica strain (GMO x Lava Cake) that gives a long-lasting high and relaxes the mind and body. Anyone with racing thoughts that will not slow down will benefit from this bud, it is also helpful in soothing muscle tension and soreness. It has fruity flavors of sweet mango with undertones of coffee.