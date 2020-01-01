Product Formulation Tool
by Kannalyte Labs
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wireless outdoor night vision camera with up to full color 720p resolution HD video. Operates at a distance of over 39 feet in the dark while still delivering true daytime colors thanks to the mechanical IR cut filter. Is easily configured with longer wireless range with 802.11n WiFi; also available for Power Over Ethernet network connections.
Be the first to review this product.