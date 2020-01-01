GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
~ CBG 18% ~ Δ9 THC: ND (non-detectable) ~ Total Cannabinoids: 19% ~ Organically-Grown ~ Slow Cured ~ Hand Trimmed ~ Seedless Flower The White is a premium strain of industrial hemp flower, bred specifically for high levels of CBG in order to capitalize on this amazing cannabinoid’s beneficial and therapeutic effects. Those who enjoy White CBG report the following benefits: ~ Pain relief, anti-inflammatory ~ Anti-nausea ~ Soothing effects (helpful for sleep issues, anxiety, PTSD, stress) Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophelline, Guaiol, Bisabolol Purchase + COA here: https://cloneconnect.org/product/white-cbg-flower/
