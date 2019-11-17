 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Ghost Flower

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

About this product

Aptly named due to the hazy euphoria you’ll find yourself in, this super sativa cultivar from master innovator, Obsul33t, crosses Ghost OG with Orange Juice Bud. Smelling of hazy citrus, Orange Ghost can easily substitute your morning coffee (and then some) with its dynamic headiness. Prepare yourself for one eye-opening experience.

Nateball420

Very citrusy orange flavored and hella stoney!! Enjoyed it very much good choice for anyone

