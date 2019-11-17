Nateball420
on November 17th, 2019
Very citrusy orange flavored and hella stoney!! Enjoyed it very much good choice for anyone
Aptly named due to the hazy euphoria you’ll find yourself in, this super sativa cultivar from master innovator, Obsul33t, crosses Ghost OG with Orange Juice Bud. Smelling of hazy citrus, Orange Ghost can easily substitute your morning coffee (and then some) with its dynamic headiness. Prepare yourself for one eye-opening experience.
