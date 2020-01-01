About this product

We’ve taken one of our favorite products, Tita’s Best Bee Savvy, & infused it with 200 mg Vermont Grown Full Spectrum CBD. C Bee D Salve is a natural beeswax salve, made locally in Vermont with organic coconut oil, natural beeswax, and essential oils. It is ideal for distressed dry skin, minor burns, cuts, abrasions, and eczema. It also has natural anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties to help protect the skin. The salve penetrates quickly, conditioning the skin without leaving a greasy residue. Instead, you are left with a silky soft protective shield. A tiny bit goes a long way- it is conveniently packaged in a 1.8 ounce jar, for ease while traveling. For Pets: Also, ideal for your furry pet’s paws, super moisturizer and protection against wintertime icy walks, with organic beeswax to soften and coat the paws.