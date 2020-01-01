About this product

Our top seller! CBD infused Arnica Cream – 4 oz./ 500 MG CBD Arnica flower is an age-old, tried and true anti-inflammatory used for bruises, stiffness, joint issues, and muscle soreness.* Many of our customers find our Arnica and CBD Combo extremely effective in relieving arthritic, muscle, & joint pain and inflammation. That is why this is our #1 selling and our most re-bought product! Our Arnica Cream is infused with 500 MG’s Full Spectrum CBD oil sourced directly from Vermont Farms. This is our #1 seller and our most re-bought product! Infused in small batches in Vermont! *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any