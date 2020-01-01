 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Infused Arnica Cream - 4 oz. / 500 MG CBD

CBD Infused Arnica Cream - 4 oz. / 500 MG CBD

by Clover Apothecary

Write a review
Clover Apothecary Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Infused Arnica Cream - 4 oz. / 500 MG CBD
Clover Apothecary Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Infused Arnica Cream - 4 oz. / 500 MG CBD

$54.00MSRP

About this product

Our top seller! CBD infused Arnica Cream – 4 oz./ 500 MG CBD Arnica flower is an age-old, tried and true anti-inflammatory used for bruises, stiffness, joint issues, and muscle soreness.* Many of our customers find our Arnica and CBD Combo extremely effective in relieving arthritic, muscle, & joint pain and inflammation. That is why this is our #1 selling and our most re-bought product! Our Arnica Cream is infused with 500 MG’s Full Spectrum CBD oil sourced directly from Vermont Farms. This is our #1 seller and our most re-bought product! Infused in small batches in Vermont! *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Clover Apothecary Logo
Established In 1928, The Clover Gift Shop has long been known for it’s assortment of fine gifts and home decor. In 2017, we launched Clover Apothecary, your destination for locally crafted CBD health & wellness products. We’ve collaborated with VT farmers & herbalists to bring you trusted, effective products. We offer free domestic shipping on all CBD products. Shop online : www.clovergiftshop.com