MassMedicinal on October 15th, 2019

This is another superb OG cross with Do-Si-Dos #22 from CommCann, and with the addition of Face Off OG genetics, Krippy Killer may take the cake! I got this gassy-peanut butter scented strain as a preroll, and after just a half gram, this strains mesmerizing potency was clear! While you won’t be accomplishing much with Krippy Killer, you won’t have a care or problem in the world! A magnificent cross of Old school-style OG and Cookies fam. So far, cant go wrong with CommCan Southborough!