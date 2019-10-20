MassMedicinal on October 20th, 2019

CommCann Southborough - Got this flower as prerolls, and was blown away by how immediately potent symptom relief for depression and body pain set in! This strain is generally known for its garlic taste, which did indeed live up to the hype; However, the magnificent blend of uplifting/happy Cookie genetics and trippy yet tranquil Chemdawg genetics creates an experience that will elate any medical or recreational user who is fortunate enough to get there hands on this modern classic!