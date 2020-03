MassMedicinal on October 14th, 2019

I picked up this delicious preroll from CommCan Southborough, where the staff is always helpful and the products never disappoint! This pairing of the grape-scented Louis the XIII and the peanut butter-cookie strain Do-Si-Dos results in a pleasantly trippy-yet calming OG variety for patients and connoisseurs alike! A nice and light(er) member of CommCan’s family of Do-Si-Dos crosses!