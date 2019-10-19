MassMedicinal on October 19th, 2019

CommCan Southborough - I picked up a gram of this flower and all I can say is I wish I got more! I’m sure Sugar Biscuits is a strain you’ll be hearing a lot more about soon! I have spoken highly of all of CommCann’s must try Do-Si-Dos crosses, but this one may take the cake! The most Indica heavy of the crosses, this strain boasts classic Cookies taste, and was the sweetest flower I had ever smoked (no exaggeration). Great for treating stress, anxiety, depression lack of appetite, muscle spasms, body pain and insomnia. Sugar Biscuits delivers similar upbeat-yet-peaceful euphoria to others in the Cookie family, with an added dosage of tranquil Indica effects, making this a best suited for a late night snack!