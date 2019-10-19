 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sugar Biscuits

Sugar Biscuits

by CommCan, Inc.

Skip to Reviews
5.01
CommCan, Inc. Cannabis Flower Sugar Biscuits

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sugar Biscuits by CommCan, Inc.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

CommCan Southborough - I picked up a gram of this flower and all I can say is I wish I got more! I’m sure Sugar Biscuits is a strain you’ll be hearing a lot more about soon! I have spoken highly of all of CommCann’s must try Do-Si-Dos crosses, but this one may take the cake! The most Indica heavy of the crosses, this strain boasts classic Cookies taste, and was the sweetest flower I had ever smoked (no exaggeration). Great for treating stress, anxiety, depression lack of appetite, muscle spasms, body pain and insomnia. Sugar Biscuits delivers similar upbeat-yet-peaceful euphoria to others in the Cookie family, with an added dosage of tranquil Indica effects, making this a best suited for a late night snack!

About this brand

CommCan, Inc. Logo
Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility.