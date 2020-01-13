 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Shatter

Shatter

by Concentrate Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
3.77
Concentrate Supply Co. Concentrates Solvent Shatter

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Shatter by Concentrate Supply Co.

7 customer reviews

Show all
3.77

write a review

Tisa

Killer stuff! You need just a small shard of it

jack_theripper

For the price this stuff is killer! CSC has been one of my regular go too's for quality concentrates at a fair price. The flavors are alway solid all though the quality does vary a bit from time to time, this is why I gave it 4 stars. Best bet your safe with CSC!

from Concentrate Supply Co.on October 1st, 2018

Hey jack_theripper! Thanks for your review!

LordClementine

These folks make my favorite shatter and wax - much better than the Craft baseline and on par with Craft Panacea. Depending on the product and strain that is run, the shatter can be almost as tasty as live resin. The Tangie, Clementine, Blueberry, Flo and plenty of others have all tasted excellent and came in either gold or orange color and totally clear. We get ours from JPwellness in the Springs, who send good product to run, and the shatter is always on point and pretty cheap as well.

from Concentrate Supply Co.on August 6th, 2018

Much love LordClementine!

About this brand

Concentrate Supply Co. Logo
Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) is a leading concentrate brand serving Colorado medical and recreational dispensaries with a comprehensive product line, offered through private label services and wholesale inventory. The company performs non solvent (water hash and rosin), hydrocarbon (butane, mixed gas and propane), and co2 extractions, in addition to refinement (distillation and fluid processing into water soluble products), and edibles.