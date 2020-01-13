LordClementine on August 3rd, 2018

These folks make my favorite shatter and wax - much better than the Craft baseline and on par with Craft Panacea. Depending on the product and strain that is run, the shatter can be almost as tasty as live resin. The Tangie, Clementine, Blueberry, Flo and plenty of others have all tasted excellent and came in either gold or orange color and totally clear. We get ours from JPwellness in the Springs, who send good product to run, and the shatter is always on point and pretty cheap as well.