Biscotti

by Connected Cannabis Co.

4.917
Connected Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Biscotti

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Connected Cannabis Co. Powered By Cookies. Biscotti is Gelato #25 Crossed with South Florida OG.

17 customer reviews

4.917

PizzaOG

This has to be one if not the best strain I’ve gotten my hands on. Creamy, fruity, CLEAN SMOKE. The high is great, lengthy and euphoric.

JohnJoebee

Good herb with great taste. THC contents are boosting. I want to see some CBD with the THC like original herb was

Blowin_Exotics08

Stoopid fire! 😎😤🔥😈👌👍

About this brand

Who We Are We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.  So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.