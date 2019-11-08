PizzaOG
on November 8th, 2019
This has to be one if not the best strain I’ve gotten my hands on. Creamy, fruity, CLEAN SMOKE. The high is great, lengthy and euphoric.
Connected Cannabis Co. Powered By Cookies. Biscotti is Gelato #25 Crossed with South Florida OG.
on October 15th, 2019
Good herb with great taste. THC contents are boosting. I want to see some CBD with the THC like original herb was
on October 2nd, 2019
Stoopid fire! 😎😤🔥😈👌👍