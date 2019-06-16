 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Now & Later

Now & Later

by Connected Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Connected Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Now & Later

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Connected Cannabis Co. Powered By Cookies.

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

brother61

I am impress Now and later flower,Excellent for anxiety, depression and put me in a good mood with a uplift. Day or night its all good,smells nice and taste good.

pokerchick007

Top quality is apparent as I inhale my dab, Live resin. Tastes fruity with a touch of graham cracker as a back note Euphoric with full body meld, an almost opioid like effect Kicks my muscle pain to the curb anxiety melts away as well, another dab would definitely make going to bed a fine idea indeed or I could just hang out and watch a movie In my top #10!

SupremeDon1997

shit is fire🔥, nocap real exotic top shelf only kids !! Yesssirrrr

About this brand

Connected Cannabis Co. Logo
Who We Are We’re not jumping on the marijuana trend in this country. It’s catching up to us. We’ve been living this life for years, because we believe in doing what you want. In freedom of expression. In pursuing happiness, and helping out others along the way.  So we provide the highest quality recreational and medicinal marijuana products you’ll find. How do we know this? Because our toughest critics are ourselves, and if it’s not something we love it’s not going on the shelves. Ask our budtenders to help find the perfect match for what you’re looking for, and keep doing you.