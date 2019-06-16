brother61
on June 16th, 2019
I am impress Now and later flower,Excellent for anxiety, depression and put me in a good mood with a uplift. Day or night its all good,smells nice and taste good.
Connected Cannabis Co. Powered By Cookies.
on May 21st, 2019
Top quality is apparent as I inhale my dab, Live resin. Tastes fruity with a touch of graham cracker as a back note Euphoric with full body meld, an almost opioid like effect Kicks my muscle pain to the curb anxiety melts away as well, another dab would definitely make going to bed a fine idea indeed or I could just hang out and watch a movie In my top #10!
on March 7th, 2019
shit is fire🔥, nocap real exotic top shelf only kids !! Yesssirrrr