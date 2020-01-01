 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Conscious Family Farms

Our name really says it all, we are a small and local family and friend run farm nestled in the rolling hills of the Palouse. Surrounded by fields of wheat and lentils, we live and work in a very peaceful setting. Quality over quantity is the name of our game and helps us keep the best interest of the consumer in mind. We've been fortunate to inherit some incredible strain genetics and growing practices. We grow high quality cannabis using high quality mediums such as a cocoa/perlite blend for our indoor plants and amended native soil for the outdoor population. We are proud to brag that we do not use pesticides and do use organic amendments and nutrients for the outdoor grow. Indoors we use an environmentally safe, cannabis-specific nutrient line helping us keep a clean and pharmaceutical grade environment. In addition, we also take pride in our processing skills and only trim by hand for a finished product that is well cared for, hopefully making the consumer feel the same way. We believe that cannabis promotes consciousness when used responsibly and can be a healthy alternative to other commonly used substances. Our close-knit team of six at Conscious Family Farms has the utmost respect for this amazing plant and gives thanks at every harvest.