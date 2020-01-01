 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Banana Sherbert

Strawberry Banana Sherbert

by Constellation Cannabis

Write a review
Constellation Cannabis Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana Sherbert

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Constellation Cannabis Logo
Female owned and family operated cannabis company in Arlington, WA. We grow and process award-winning solventless concentrates, infused prerolls and flower.