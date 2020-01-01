 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Convectium

by Convectium

Convectium Services Consulting

About this product

Equipment: Whether the demand is sourcing, packaging, shipping or domestic/international manufacturing, Convectium will act as a one-stop-shop for your needs. Branding: Convectium utilizes some of the best product designers in the world to develop best in class products. From concept to implementation, we have it covered. Convectium also has experts focused on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and even Snapchat to help its brands become well known and stay relevant. Packaging:Leveraging in-store, online, event, print and video assets, Convectium is able to bring every one of its companies to the forefront. You know how to make great product. Shouldn’t it be displayed in the best possible way? Our custom retail displays will help you stand out on the shelf.

About this brand

Convectium Logo
We don’t touch plants, we help grow the companies that do. Convectium provides the tech infrastructure behind the best delivery systems in cannabis.