  5. Gelatti

Gelatti

by Cookies

Cookies Cannabis Flower Gelatti

About this product

Gelatti is a cross between an unreleased Gelato Pheno & South Florida OG. Quickly becoming a popular strain for its tasty flavor profile. The appearance is a light green color with big dense frosty nugs. The aroma has a strong menthol, OG gassy smell, with a hint of sweet gelato aroma at the end. You'll get the taste of menthol, OG musk, with a classic gelato finish.

About this brand

Cookies began with two visionary founders: grow expert Jai, and entrepreneur Berner, whose Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) remains one of the most sought-after cannabis strains in the world. From the earliest days in a San Francisco garage to global growth, our goal has remained the same: authenticity and innovative genetics. Our control of the entire experience from start to finish, seed to sale, sets us apart. We take pride in our in-house cultivation, global varieties, and full lineup of strain-specific products. Cookies is a lifestyle. Join the community as we take it worldwide.