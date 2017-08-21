Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Gassy , super potent
on August 21st, 2017
A brilliant mellow high, that literally chills the body and mind!
on May 3rd, 2017
I loved it. From the first hit to the last. Great smell and taste to it.
on March 10th, 2017
This review is for Sour Dubb X Chem Sister that didn't turn into GGL#4 (not too sure what all of this means but I know it means the pheno is different than #4). This GGL is more of a HEAVY sativa. It's glue trichhomes leave you with sticky fingers, just like when you were a kid. It helps motivate me to be productive and helps keep me focused, essentially, "glued" to whatever I am doing at the time (cleaning, writing, Google searching, etc). It's a sativa without the paranoia and sometimes feels like an indica with caffeine. This last batch had me talking jibberish.
