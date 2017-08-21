 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

by Cooks Canna

Cooks Canna Cannabis Flower GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)

About this product

Gassy , super potent

3 customer reviews

GanjaGaz19

A brilliant mellow high, that literally chills the body and mind!

xXxpUnK420pRinCeSsxXx

I loved it. From the first hit to the last. Great smell and taste to it.

gangagal

This review is for Sour Dubb X Chem Sister that didn't turn into GGL#4 (not too sure what all of this means but I know it means the pheno is different than #4). This GGL is more of a HEAVY sativa. It's glue trichhomes leave you with sticky fingers, just like when you were a kid. It helps motivate me to be productive and helps keep me focused, essentially, "glued" to whatever I am doing at the time (cleaning, writing, Google searching, etc). It's a sativa without the paranoia and sometimes feels like an indica with caffeine. This last batch had me talking jibberish.

About this strain

Original Glue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

San Francisco Bay Area producer of medical cannabis flowers