gangagal on March 10th, 2017

This review is for Sour Dubb X Chem Sister that didn't turn into GGL#4 (not too sure what all of this means but I know it means the pheno is different than #4). This GGL is more of a HEAVY sativa. It's glue trichhomes leave you with sticky fingers, just like when you were a kid. It helps motivate me to be productive and helps keep me focused, essentially, "glued" to whatever I am doing at the time (cleaning, writing, Google searching, etc). It's a sativa without the paranoia and sometimes feels like an indica with caffeine. This last batch had me talking jibberish.