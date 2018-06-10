ShotgunMcQuade on June 10th, 2018

A citrus smooth diesel with classic tones of its powerhouse parents. The flavor is almost exactly what you'd expect, obviously diesel with an earthy lemon note that reminds you almost of trainwreck with that odd "headband" feeling. Great strain for stress relief, as most of them are; also good for mild pain relief except for existing headaches in my personal experience. If you havent tried it then please treat yourself however take it slow, its a powerful hybrid strain and can easily be overdone if your sativa sensitive.