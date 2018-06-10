Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Gassy headband
on June 10th, 2018
A citrus smooth diesel with classic tones of its powerhouse parents. The flavor is almost exactly what you'd expect, obviously diesel with an earthy lemon note that reminds you almost of trainwreck with that odd "headband" feeling. Great strain for stress relief, as most of them are; also good for mild pain relief except for existing headaches in my personal experience. If you havent tried it then please treat yourself however take it slow, its a powerful hybrid strain and can easily be overdone if your sativa sensitive.
on March 23rd, 2017
This is one of my favorite strains. Energized, focused and happy are the three adjectives that immediately come to mind. This is a really great daytime strain for pretty much any activity. Especially good for a pre-workout boost. #420sweepstakes
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.