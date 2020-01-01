About this product

You can find broad spectrum CBD capsules in a variety of places, but Copper CBD Softgels are in a class by themselves. When you choose Copper for your CBD softgels, you can be sure you are getting the best products on the market. Oil and water don’t exactly mix. The human body is mostly made of water. That’s why when you take a regular CBD product, you don’t absorb much of it. Our softgel formula utilizes nanoemulsion technology that decreases the particle size, transforming our premium hemp extract into a consistency more easily absorbed by the body. This increased bioavailability means that you’ll see similar benefits that you would with a regular CBD product but with a smaller serving size. Adding to the benefits, Copper CBD Softgels are made with broad spectrum oil, packed with naturally occurring phytonutrients. The combined benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant make our CBD softgels truly synergistic. This process is known as the entourage effect, which just means you are getting the best of what the hemp plant has to offer when you trust Joy Organics for your CBD needs. Copper’s CBD Softgels give you predictable results in an easy-to-swallow format. Because of our water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, the bioavailability is much higher than an oil-based CBD product. If you are looking for fast and effective CBD results for any time of the day, our softgels are the perfect product for you!